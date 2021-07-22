Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL teams with COVID-19 outbreaks risk forfeiting games

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ife2h_0b4yXApQ00


NFL teams that report a COVID-19 outbreak will risk forfeited games in the upcoming season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to every team on Thursday outlining the league's strategy for handling the pandemic after the NFL did not cancel any games during the 2020 season , though several games were rescheduled amid outbreaks.

TOP GEORGIA OFFICIAL SAYS GOP CANDIDATES' 2020 SKEPTICISM FUELED BY TRUMP ENDORSEMENT HOPE

"If a game cannot be rescheduled with the current 18-week schedule and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players on one of the competing teams, that club will forfeit the contest," the memo stated, per NFL Network . "If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak, neither team's players will receive their weekly" paycheck.

Goodell also retains the power to add "additional sanctions" to teams if an outbreak forces a cancellation, the memo said.

The league does not plan on extending its 18-week season, which begins Sept. 10, if games get canceled, which could make forfeits more likely given the in-season constraints.

"More than 75 percent of players are in the process of being vaccinated , and more than half the clubs have vaccination rates greater than 80 percent of their players," the memo said.

The news prompted snap reactions.

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins said in a now-deleted tweet the possibility of "being put in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL."

Unique challenges arose during the 2020 season. For example, there was at least one game played every day of the week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Denver Broncos played a regular-season game against the New Orleans Saints without any quarterbacks because they violated protocols, and one had tested positive. The Broncos had to turn to a rookie wide receiver who was on the team's practice squad. Later in the season, the Saints played a game without any of its running backs.

The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for lack of compliance with the league's coronavirus protocols. The team had an outbreak in which 24 players and staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

An NFL spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Nfl Network#Covid 19#Forfeits#American Football#Gop#Covid#Nfl Network#Arizona Cardinals#The Washington Examiner#The New Orleans Saints#Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLthespun.com

Carson Wentz Reportedly Makes Decision On Injured Foot

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly made a decision on the plan for his injured foot. Wentz, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, is currently dealing with a foot injury. ESPN.com. Wentz felt a “twinge in his foot” when he rolled out...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles Rumors: DeVonta Smith out 'Weeks' with 'Minor Knee Sprain' Injury

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith reportedly has a "minor" knee sprain and will miss a couple of weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Smith had left Saturday's practice with a leg injury, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic, but Rapoport noted there is "no cause for concern." The...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Who Goes No. 1?

It’s never too early for a mock draft and it’s always draft season. This will be the first of several mock drafts I will write between now and the 2022 NFL Draft. With that in mind, I have some advice to offer on how to navigate this first iteration. First,...
NFL247Sports

Report: Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith out for 'two to three weeks' with sprained MCL

The Philadelphia Eagles injury bug carried over to a new coaching regime this weekend. The Eagles announced Monday that first-round pick and last year’s Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith suffered a knee sprain, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. According to the report, the injury is not considered to be...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy