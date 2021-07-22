Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.