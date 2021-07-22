Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NH

NH tenants facing eviction struggle as few rentals available

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The new owners of a small rental building in Nashua are asking their long-term tenants to leave so they can renovate, but the lack of affordable housing in the New Hampshire is making it hard for those tenants to find another place to live.

The new landlords of the five-unit apartment complex in Nashua purchased in March notified tenants they had to leave by July 6, but some are asking for an extension in housing court, the Concord Monitor reported.

New owners Derek Lawton and Sean Engel said that they intend to rent the renovated apartments at market rates. They said they initially offered tenants $500 payment to leave before continuing with the eviction.

One of the tenants, Linda McKenna, she was never offered a cash payment, just the return of her security deposit. She has lived in her apartment for 30 years with her family and rescue animals.

“Everybody’s in the same boat that I am. They can’t find anything out there that’s affordable,” McKenna said.

According to a survey from New Hampshire Housing, in the last eight years, rent in the state has been rising incrementally. Even if tenants can afford to pay a higher rent, there are still few options available.

The Merrimack County vacancy rate is 0.4%, which is lower than the state’s 0.9%. The report said that a fair vacancy rate for landlords and tenants is 5%.

McKenna said she has applied to 10 to 15 apartments, but none of them are affordable.

Concord Housing and Redevelopment Executive Director John Hoyt said the housing shortage couldn’t be fixed even if they built tens of new units.

“It’s going to be a long-term problem,” he said.

The lack of housing is an issue that Gov. Chris Sununu is attempting to address in a plan revealed last week in partnership with the New Hampshire Council on Housing Stability that would build 13,500 new housing units in the next three years.

In the meantime, the tenants at 29 Washington St. are fighting to avoid homelessness.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” McKenna said.

Comments / 5

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

520K+
Followers
291K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Government
City
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Society
City
Nashua, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Nashua, NH
Government
Nashua, NH
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hoyt
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Landlord#Nh#Ap#The Concord Monitor#New Hampshire Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Question would stop short of declaring gig workers employees

BOSTON (AP) — Some gig workers and a coalition of app-based businesses including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart are pushing a proposed ballot question in Massachusetts they say would grant new benefits for workers while stopping short of declaring them employees. Supporters said Tuesday that the ballot question would set...
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Vermont to ask for masks at beginning of school year

The state of Vermont is going to recommend that all students and staff begin the upcoming school year wearing masks, officials said Tuesday. During the regular weekly coronavirus update, Education Secretary Daniel French said the guidance for schools that will be conducting full, in-person instruction this fall will be provided to schools is being finalized. He expects it to be released this week.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Massachusetts cop fired over improper use of database

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been fired after his chief determined the officer violated state law by looking up women on a criminal justice database without valid justification. Brennan Polidoro was fired this spring after then-Lanesborough Police Chief Timothy Sorrell uncovered a pattern of improper surveillance...
Posted by
The Associated Press

NC Senate OKs parental consent for children’s virus vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Young people would need parental permission now before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina legislation approved unanimously Tuesday by the state Senate. The bill, which now must return to the House for consideration, contains a parent or guardian requirement for vaccines approved by federal regulators...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Nevada hospitalization rates surpass last summer’s surge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant and Nevada’s straggling rate of vaccinations has pushed hospitalization rates in the state past levels seen in last summer’s surge, well before vaccines were available. Nevada on Monday reported 1,130 people were hospitalized and...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take psychiatric drugs and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free with just 50 cents to his name, the Hawaii Innocence Project said in a court document asking a judge to set the record straight.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Liberal Virginia prosecutors’ ouster sought by petition

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia-based group with Republican ties is launching an effort to have three liberal prosecutors in northern Virginia removed from office. The group called Virginians for Safe Communities said it will collect petitions seeking to oust the three prosecutors who were elected in 2019 on reform-based agendas — Steve Descano in Fairfax County, Buta Biberaj in Loudoun County and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington County.

Comments / 5

Community Policy