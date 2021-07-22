Special Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Miles City, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Locate, Matthews Recreation Area and Strawberry Hill Recreation Area.alerts.weather.gov
