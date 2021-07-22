Cancel
Goose Creek, SC

Intruder ‘ransacked’ home — and SC couple slept right through it, husband says

By Simone Jasper
The State
 12 days ago

An intruder “trashed” a South Carolina house — and a couple slept through the two-hour ordeal, the husband said. Dean Sigler said he was home with his wife and five dogs when one of the pets started to get sick at about 4:30 a.m. on June 26. That’s when he walked out of his room and discovered his kitchen had been “ransacked” with items pulled out of the cabinets, he told McClatchy News on Thursday.

