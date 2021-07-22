Anna Maria Island cities addressing traffic, safety along busy commercial corridors
Officials hope ongoing road improvements on Anna Maria Island will help to ease traffic congestion along busy beach corridors brought on by tourism and development. Two cities on the island are improving roadways that serve commercial hubs. Holmes Beach is making improvements to its commercial center, with a $1.6 million project along the Gulf Drive corridor. The city of Anna Maria is also undertaking its Reimagining Pine Avenue study to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.www.heraldtribune.com
