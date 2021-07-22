Cancel
Archuleta County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING INCLUDING THE 416 AND ICE LAKE BURN SCARS The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Excess rainfall on burn scars can create particularly dangerous conditions with quick runoff responses to heavy rainfall rates including debris and mud flows.

alerts.weather.gov

