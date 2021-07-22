Alden man sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted rape

An Alden man will serve 20 years in prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree attempted rape.

After his release, 36-year-old Dwaine Gozdziak must register as a sex offender. He was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Gozdziak was attempting to have sex with a minor on April 3. He pleaded guilty to the Class C felony on July 23.

Gozdziak was previously convicted of lewd or lascivious battery in Florida. In that incident, the victim was 13 years old, and he was 18 years old.