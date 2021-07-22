Cancel
Roseville, MI

Roseville Police say children missing with mother after father awarded custody

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 12 days ago
Roseville police are asking for the public's help to locate a woman and her three children.

Officers say Ruth Ann Amo is hiding the children from both their father and police after a court hearing awarded the father custody of the children on July 8. Police say Ruth refused to surrender the children to their father.

Officers have not yet been able to determine if the children are safe and healthy.

The children are 7-year-old Samuel Tenny, 11-year-old Vanessa Tenny, and 12-years-old Bella Tenny.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ruth and her children are asked to contact the Roseville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division’s Detective Kurt Latour at 586- 447-4509

