Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Crocs Took a Page From Nike’s DTC Playbook — And It’s Already Paying Off

By Shoshy Ciment
Posted by 
FootwearNews
FootwearNews
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crocs just posted another stellar quarter — and its direct-to-consumer sales were a major part of that. The comfort-focused brand reported a revenue growth of 93% in Q2, with quarterly net earnings rising to $319 million, or $2.23 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared to last year with $56.6 million, or $1.01. Direct-to-consumer sales, which include sales from e-commerce and brand-owned retail stores, increased 78.6% year over year, making up 52% of Q2 revenues.

footwearnews.com

Comments / 0

FootwearNews

FootwearNews

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#Dtc#Playbook#Zappos#Dsw#Urban Outfitters#Shoe Show#C L King Associates#Fn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nike
News Break
Marketing
Related
Economymarketplace.org

Love Crocs? Hate Crocs? Either’s OK with the company’s CEO.

Consumer spending is propelling economic recovery, rising 2.8% in the second quarter. Although the U.S. saw strong increases in spending on services, goods spending remained healthy, too. Crocs, the maker of the cushioned clogs of the same name, seems to be benefiting from the increase. In the company’s second quarter,...
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

Skechers’ Wholesale Business Directly Benefiting From Nike’s DTC Shift

As many footwear brands lean into their direct-to-consumer channels, Skechers is picking up wholesale wins. Skechers reported a strong second quarter on Thursday, more than doubling its revenue. The footwear company said it earned $137.4 million, or 88 cents a share, in Q2, reversing a $68.1 million loss a year ago. Notably, domestic wholesale business sales grew 205.7% to $339.7 million year over year, and 31% compared to 2019.
Apparelinputmag.com

Move over Yeezy, Crocs are the world’s hottest slippers

Much to the chagrin of healthcare workers, irony lovers, and Victoria Beckham, Crocs are mainstream now. Collaborations with the likes of Balenciaga, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny have skyrocketed the slipper brand to success — so much so that Crocs reported a second quarter revenue of $641 million, a 93 percent increase in comparison to 2020. Additionally, the company shared diluted earnings per share of $4.93, a whopping increase from the $1.47 per share it reported last quarter.
StocksInvestorPlace

Crocs Stock Is Up 330%+ From Last Year, And It’s Still a Good Buy

CROX stock is soaring today, but it’s long-term performance is even more impressive — the stock has quadrupled over the past year. And seemingly nobody saw this coming… Except us. We saw the trend Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was at the forefront of while it was still emerging, and we saw the stock’s potential before everyone else caught on.
Businesskyma.com

Crocs CEO: It’s a polarizing brand, but that’s our strength

Crocs is accusing Walmart, Hobby Lobby and other companies of copying its iconic clog. The shoemaker filed four trademark infringement lawsuits last week in several US district courts against about 20 companies it alleges are violating its trademarks and other intellectual properties on the shoes. In one of the lawsuits,...
Apparelhiconsumption.com

One Of Nike’s Top Running Shoes Got A Streetwear Makeover From Off-White

The Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% is one of Nike’s best-performing running shoes thanks to its innovative combination of ZoomX Foam and Zoom Air cushioning. And while it’s a standout performer, no one would ever accuse the shoe of being a fashion icon. But that’s about to change thanks to designer Virgil Abloh and his streetwear brand Off-White.
ShoppingPosted by
Well+Good

Stop Debating Whether You Want To Shop Nike’s 50% Off Best in Class Sale and Just Do It

Nike was the Greek Goddess of Victory, and so you shall feel like the Goddess of Victory after shopping the Nike summer sale, which is going on now. If you're looking to upgrade your performance wears or your lay-on-the-couch-in-the-A/C wears, you'll be pleasantly surprised, because everything from cushy sneakers to comfy shorts and pocket-clad bras are discounted up to 50 percent off between now and August 7.
Public HealthPosted by
FootwearNews

Nike’s Performance Face Mask for Team USA Is Now Available to the Public

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Team USA is being celebrated for its technical talents, but the face masks its athletes are wearing are also garnering attention. Following the team’s numerous wins at the Tokyo Olympics last week, many viewers were quick to compare the competitors’ boxy, textured masks — made by Nike — to a style worn by super-villain Bane in the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.”
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Dark Glow’ Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas debuted the Yeezy 700 V3 “Dark Glow” yesterday and as expected, the shoe sold out quickly. If you missed out on securing a pair at the retail launch, you can still get a pair via the resale market. At the time of publication, the secondary market pricing for a majority of sizes isn’t astronomically high.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Under Armour Shares Rise as Earnings Top Estimates, Retailer Hikes Outlook

Under Armour second-quarter earnings and sales topped analysts' estimates as its turnaround efforts took hold. The athletic apparel maker also hiked its revenue outlook, saying 2021 revenue will rise at a low-20s percentage, compared with a previous outlook of a high-teen percentage increase. "I believe this year sets a robust...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Under Armour Boosts Forecasts as Customers Buy More at Full Price

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc raised its annual forecasts after beating estimates for quarterly results, as it sells more athletic apparel and footwear directly to consumers at little to no discounts, sending its shares up 5%. Sales at sportswear makers, including Nike and Adidas AG, have been rising as customers...
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

New Sneakers Headline Human Made’s Latest Collab With Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Adidas and Human Made have a new sneaker project dropping soon. The German sportswear company revealed via its latest collaboration with the Japanese streetwear label that includes...
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike and Virgil Abloh’s ‘The 50’ Off-White sneakers start dropping today

Off-White and Nike are beginning the rollout of their coveted “The 50” collaboration today, starting off with their 1/50 and 50/50 iterations of the Dunk Low sneaker. Considered the most desired shoes out of the 50 — thanks to their all-white and all-black bases — the sneakers can only be bought through raffles at Off-White locations.
YogaPosted by
FootwearNews

Ryka Reveals Wellness, Outdoor Trends for Athletic Footwear Shoppers

Wellness and footwear are indeed intimately intertwined — just ask Rykä, the women’s athletic footwear brand that conveys a message of well-being through its products and branding by providing resources beyond fitness for its shoppers. Rykä was a sponsor at the FN + Beauty Inc. Wellness Forum, held last week on July 28.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

Athleisure may be the panacea for creatures of comfort seeking hybrid, multitasking products in a post-pandemic market – and Danish footwear brand ECCO is ready to meet a growing demand for real life comfort and style in the category with a wholly unique take on connecting with consumers. The company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy