Crocs Took a Page From Nike’s DTC Playbook — And It’s Already Paying Off
Crocs just posted another stellar quarter — and its direct-to-consumer sales were a major part of that. The comfort-focused brand reported a revenue growth of 93% in Q2, with quarterly net earnings rising to $319 million, or $2.23 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared to last year with $56.6 million, or $1.01. Direct-to-consumer sales, which include sales from e-commerce and brand-owned retail stores, increased 78.6% year over year, making up 52% of Q2 revenues.footwearnews.com
