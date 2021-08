When it comes to long and illustrious careers in dance music, few can match that of Franchino. One of the pioneers of the progressive house sound, Franchino made his debut as a DJ just over half a century ago, and is still proving to be relevant in todays scene with both his records and live performances. Last year he featured on a track with Mathame on Afterlife, one of the most sought after labels of current times. He has also recently linked up with the super-talented Mike Dem for an amazing collaboration on Individual Music and we were lucky enough to be able to speak to him about it.