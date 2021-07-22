Gunman fires several rifle rounds, hits sheriff's office car

View more in
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
NOPD arrests suspect in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5
Five men were struck by bullets, including the unidentified second shooter, according to police.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Witnesses: Traffic was stopped on the Bonnet Carré Spillway by a crash. Then the shooting started
One Facebook post from a woman who said she was trapped on the 10-mile stretch of elevated highway asked people to pray for people trapped by the gunfire.
Marrero, LA|Posted byWWL
JPSO: Deadly stabbing in Marrero, possible suspect arrested
According to deputies, the incident happened earlier in the day in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd.
Slidell, LA|Posted byWWL
Man fatally shot at Slidell apartment complex
One man has died after a shooting Saturday around 3:20 p.m. in Slidell at The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
NOPD: Man shot and killed in N.O East shooting
According to a release sent to WWLTV, a man was shot and killed near the intersection of Lake Forest and Read Boulevards.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Shooting in Tremé claims the life of a teenager and wounded three others
NOPD posted hours later to Twitter, that the other three victims have been listed in stable condition.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
1 juvenile killed, 3 injured in Treme shooting hours after Bourbon Street gunshots
Four victims were shot and taken to the hospital, NOPD officials said. One of the victims, identified only as a male juvenile victim, died at the hospital.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Bourbon Street shooting wounds several people Sunday morning, police say
The shooting happened near Bourbon and Orleans Streets, about two blocks from Jackson Square, NOPD Public Affairs reported around 3 a.m.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
NOPD: Bourbon Street shooting wounds 5, police detain 1
An NOPD statement said five people were wounded, and an individual was detained.
Public Safety|Posted byWWL
Shooting, several crashes close I-10 West at Bonnet Carré Spillway, LSP says
One Facebook post from a woman who said she was trapped on the 10-mile stretch of elevated highway asked people to pray for people trapped by the gunfire.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Saturday morning Pines Village shooting wounds juvenile, police say
A New Orleans East shooting wounded a juvenile early Saturday morning, sending him to the hospital for treatment, police said.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
VIDEO: Gunfire erupts on Bourbon Street, 5 in weekend crowd shot
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson both made it to the scene of the Bourbon Street shooting; neither spoke to WWLTV staff there
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Investigators suggest felony charges for Hard Rock inspector
The investigative report on former city inspector Julie Tweeter was turned over to District Attorney Jason Williams last Wednesday.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
NOPD identifies suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Jackson Square artist
Anderson Hawkins is wanted for felony hit-and-run driving involving a death.
Louisiana State|Posted byWWL
Gag order requested by attorney to stop discussions about Ronald Greene's in custody death, report says
The lawyer represents family members of LSP Trooper Chris Hollingsworth who said of Greene, "... I beat the ever living f— out of him, choked him..."
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Man killed in 2-car I-10 crash, police say
After the initial collision, the victim's car continued moving, slamming into both the right and left guardrails before stopping.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Fight between coworkers ends in deadly shooting
It’s hard to see what happens next, but Bias said he saw it all when the driver of the SUV shot the driver of the truck.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Sharp rise in carjackings has citizens calling for a change in police strategy
“The women are scared. You got more women purchasing guns in this time than ever before."
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
S&WB employee shoots, kills coworker on Franklin Avenue, NOPD reports
The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board confirmed that both men were current employees.
Kenner, LA|Posted byWWL
15-year-old fatally shot 16-year-old in Kenner, arrested for murder, police say
Officers said they found a victim on the floor bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he didn't survive.
