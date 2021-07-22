Amherst College marking 200 years with keepsake books

AMHERST — All this year Amherst College is celebrating its birth two centuries ago — in 1821 — with a series of books. The three keepsake books are “Eye Mind Heart: A View of Amherst College at 200″ by Nancy Pick, a graduate and former reporter for the Baltimore Evening Sun; “Amherst in the World” edited by retired professor Martha Saxton; and “Amherst College: The Campus Guide” from alumnus and former Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin, Amherst College president Carolyn “Biddy” Martin and photographer-historian Ralph Lieberman.