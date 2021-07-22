Cancel
Ithaca, NY

IPD investigating reported mid-day robbery Wednesday

By Anna Lamb
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
ITHACA, N.Y. –– The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Madison Street police say a 17-year-old female victim reported that she was walking to work when an “unknown male suspect” came up from behind her and grabbed her bag from her hand before fleeing on foot. The teen victim is said to be uninjured.

The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

