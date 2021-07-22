IPD investigating reported mid-day robbery Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y. –– The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Madison Street police say a 17-year-old female victim reported that she was walking to work when an “unknown male suspect” came up from behind her and grabbed her bag from her hand before fleeing on foot. The teen victim is said to be uninjured.ithacavoice.com
