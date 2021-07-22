IPD investigating reported mid-day robbery Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y. –– Firefighters were called to the scene at South Meadow Square shopping plaza Friday afternoon for a truck on fire. While crews were able to put out the flames, the red F-150 did sustain significant damage. The driver and his stepfather who remained on scene while the vehicle was towed away, were luckily unharmed during the incident. The stepfather described the event, saying that his son just started the car normally when flames broke out underneath the engine.