What Does Branson Robinson Bring to Georgia?

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 12 days ago
The Georgia Football coaching staff and fans received a bit of much-awaited good news on the recruiting trail Thursday, as star running back Branson Robinson pledged his commitment to play for Georgia.

It's the first commitment for Georgia since JaCorey Thomas announced at the end of June he'd be playing for the Dawgs.

Robinson is well-known by Georgia fans. Despite the early commitment from fellow running back Jordan James, it's Robinson that has seemingly been the top target at the position in the 2022 class.

So, what does he bring to the Georgia roster upon arrival?

A Fully Developed Player

Squatting north of 600 pounds, bench pressing north of 400, at 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, Robinson is more than physically prepared for college football. There will be no maturation process needed on the physical end of things. Similar to fellow running back Kendall Milton in the 2020 class, Robinson will be one of the more physically imposing running backs on the roster from Day 1.

Power with Grace

It seems as if Robinson's weight-room accomplishments are the first thing everyone wants to discuss — obviously because they are extremely impressive. However, this isn't your typical "power back." To be successful in the premier conference in college football as a running back, you have to be able to make the first defender miss. Robinson's tape is riddled with short-area quickness that leaves defenders tackling air.

Top-End Speed

Yes, a runner has to make defenders miss. But there has to be the ability to run away in the open field and that's something that Robinson certainly possesses. According to sources, he's nearing a 4.49 in the 40 and 10.7 in the 100-meter dash.

He is a big physical runner that can also walk away from defenders.

Here's a look at his highlights from his junior season:

