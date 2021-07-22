Cancel
McLarty's MDH Acquisition Merges With Olive.com

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMDH Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company founded by Franklin McLarty and Beau Blair, will merge with Olive.com of Chicago and its affiliate PayLink Direct. The new combination will go public as Olive Ventures Holdings Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol OLV. McLarty will be chairman of the new company. Olive.com offers vehicle protection plans online, while PayLink is the company's payment service.

