Houston County, AL

Houston County Commission discusses multiple policy changes for the Road and Bridge Department

By Sydney McDonald
Dothan Eagle
 12 days ago

The Houston County Commission discussed multiple new and modified policies at Thursday’s meeting regarding recent concerns from the Road and Bridge Department. Barkley Kirkland, Houston County engineer, said the Road and Bridge Department has a growing list of requests from municipalities, the school system, and property owners, and doesn’t have enough employees to fill all the requests. The department is looking for changes in some policies to help lighten the workload, or create funding for work that is currently being done at no charge.

