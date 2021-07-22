Cancel
NBA

Willie Green named New Orleans Pelicans head coach

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans made Willie Green their new head coach on Thursday, announcing his hire in a news release on their official website.

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin weighed in on the decision to hire Green, who just finished his second season as a Phoenix Suns assistant:

“Willie has established himself as one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA. In large part, this is due to a tireless work ethic and authenticity of character. He brings a vast amount of basketball knowledge and experience to our team as both a coach and former player, along with exceptional leadership qualities and an innate ability to connect with players, staff and fans alike. We could not be more excited to welcome Willie and his family to New Orleans.”

Prior to landing in Phoenix and being an instrumental part of Monty Williams’ coaching staff, Green was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2019. Obviously, he’s seen what a championship squad looks like up close, as the Warriors won back-to-back titles under coach Steve Kerr.

Green is hoping to bring some of that success and stability to New Orleans , where the coaching position’s revolving door has led to a turbulent start for Zion Williamson’s career.

Zion Williamson’s family reportedly wants him traded from New Orleans Pelicans

Already on his third different head coach in as many seasons, Williamson is meant to be the superstar the Pels build around. Unfortunately, they’ve fallen short of expectations since selecting Williamson No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, which has led Alvin Gentry and Stan Van Gundy to be fired in consecutive seasons.

Based on his two previous coaching stops, the fact that he was an NBA player and only turns 40 at the end of this month, Green seems to have the right blend of sensibilities, resume and basketball acumen to get the job done.

Hopefully for the Pelicans and Griffin, the third time is the charm when it comes to hiring coaches during Williamson’s tenure. Otherwise, one of the game’s brightest young stars may try to find a way out of New Orleans just as Anthony Davis did before him.

