2 People Shot While In Car On Lincoln Avenue Near McCormick Road

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot early Thursday along Lincoln Avenue in the North Park community.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, near McCormick Road and just northwest of the Lincoln Village shopping center.

A 43-year-old man was a passenger in a traveling car when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the leg and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition. The man said he did not know where the shots came from.

Iowa Man Who Had Guns At W Chicago Lakeshore Hotel 'Didn't Mean To Startle'

Another man, 42, who was driving the vehicle was shot in the back and leg, police said. He was taken to St. Francis in serious condition.

Area Five detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon. No one was in custody.