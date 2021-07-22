Uiagalelei talks about the South's priorities: Faith, football and Bojangles

Cancel
By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 12 days ago

CHARLOTTE — DJ Uiagalelei quickly learned what the top priorities in the South are after he moved from California to Clemson.

Talking about his NIL deal with Bojangles, the Tigers’ quarterback said he learned in the South that Jesus is No. 1, football is No. 2 and Bojangles is No. 3.

“One thing I definitely learned is that Jesus is No. 1 here. Then it goes to football, then people love Bojangles down here,” Uiagalelei said on Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte.

You can watch Uiagalelei talk about his NIL deal with Bojangles below:

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

