(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Friday night at Target Field to even the series at a game apiece. Ryan Jeffers hit the game-tying R-B-I single in the eight inning before Nick Gordon came around to score the go-ahead run on a wild throw. Jeffers and Jorge Polanco each had three hits for Minnesota. Twins starter J-A Happ allowed four runs over six innings. Reliever Juan Minya pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Taylor Rodgers picked up his ninth save. Jose Berrios starts for Minnesota in game three of the series tonight (Saturday 6:10 p-m). Left-hander Patrick Sandoval is on the mound for the Angels.