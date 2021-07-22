Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Stephen Vogt: Handed maintenance day

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Vogt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies. Vogt will get a breather Thursday after he was behind the dish Wednesday against the Padres for the second game of a doubleheader, which was ultimately suspended due to inclement weather. Before the game was put on hold in the fifth inning, Vogt went hitless across two at-bats. Kevan Smith will catch for Charlie Morton in the series opener in Philadelphia.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Vogt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Padres#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: When should we see Eddie Rosario?

The Braves’ first addition of the trade deadline was Eddie Rosario of the Indians, who was acquired in a salary dump. All the Braves had to give up in return was Pablo Sandoval. Rosario is in a bit of a down year, recording just a .685 OPS over 78 games. However, in his three seasons prior with the Twins, Rosario never finished with an OPS lower than .792. This is a pretty solid addition, and he cost the Braves essentially nothing.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

What if this trade the Braves offered the Yankees had been accepted?

One of the most famous (or infamous) trade proposals in Braves history turns five years old this year, and with both teams looking like massive disappointments in mid-July, I figured I’d re-visit the proposal that almost shook up both organizations in a massive way and break down the ensuing ripple effect. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Braves almost traded half of their roster to the Yankees in exchange for a ton of top prospects.
MLBMLB

Rich-Rod, Duvall deals cap Braves' busy day

ATLANTA -- With a flurry of moves before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos upgraded his depleted outfield mix, added a high-leverage option to his maligned bullpen and created hope for his club to win a fourth consecutive National League East title. “It's...
MLBSportsGrid

Joc Pederson Not in the Braves’ Lineup on Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will have to get past the Milwaukee Brewers without the help of Joc Pederson on Sunday. After 18 straight appearances, including playing in a pair of double-headers, Pederson finally gets a rest on Sunday. As noted by Mark Bowman, the Brewers are sending left-hander Brett Anderson to...
MLBMLB

Duvall hustled, battled traffic to rejoin Braves

ATLANTA -- How excited was Adam Duvall to rejoin the Braves?. Well, after learning he was traded from the Marlins to the Braves around 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, he packed his belongings in Miami, flew to Atlanta and made his way through an hour’s worth of rush-hour traffic before arriving at Truist Park approximately one hour before he served as the Braves' starting left fielder against the Brewers.
MLBfox5atlanta.com

Braves postpone Padres game, schedule day/night doubleheader Wednesday

ATLANTA - Monday’s Atlanta Braves game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to rain, but fans can expect a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday to make up for it, the Braves announced Monday. Thunderstorms moving through the area on Monday evening forced the grounds crew at Truist Park...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Opener washed, Muller recalled, Vogt excited, and more

The Braves were idle on Monday after someone blessed the rains down in Atlanta, which now necessitates a doubleheader against the Padres on Wednesday. Kyle Muller and Yu Darvish will each push back an additional day, drawing their starts on Tuesday rather than Monday as planned. The Atlanta offense will undoubtedly have its hands full with the uber-talented Darvish, but Muller could present challenges for the Padres as well. His impressive arsenal plays well in nearly every matchup, with the only question being his command. The towering left-hander was outstanding during his previous stint with the big club, and will look to replicate those performances this time around.
MLBMLB

Notes: Vogt thrilled in ATL; Minter optioned

ATLANTA -- With their recent acquisition of Stephen Vogt, the Braves may have finally found somebody capable of bringing value to the catching position until Travis d'Arnaud returns. Vogt was acquired from the D-backs late Friday night. The 36-year-old veteran then made the cross-country trip to Atlanta on Saturday and...
MLBTalking Chop

Stephen Vogt bats sixth, remains in lineup as battery mate with Touki Toussaint

The Braves have wasted little time initiating their newest additions as Joc Pederson now appears to be the everyday leadoff hitter and Stephen Vogt draws another start behind the plate. The veteran backstop had three hits on Sunday, and will get a shot at Padres right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday. Vogt will also be tasked with catching Touki Toussaint, who will make his season debut against a potent San Diego attack. This will be an interesting test for both parties as Vogt looks to familiarize with Toussaint while maintaining a hot bat against Darvish. Here is the full lineup for Atlanta:
MLBnumberfire.com

Atlanta's Stephen Vogt batting sixth on Friday night

Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt is starting in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogt will handle catching duties after Kevan Smith was given a break against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MLBTalking Chop

Vogt, Almonte set to start against Wheeler

Well, I guess the Braves now have platoons featuring Steven Vogt/Kevan Smith and Abraham Almonte/Orlando Arcia. It’s certainly a way to go, especially considering they don’t have too many other options:. Since Vogt is a newcomer to the team, this is a novel lineup for the Braves — but they...
MLBTalking Chop

Ozzie Albies continues to lead off as Braves face Cardinals

The lineups are now out for the series opener between the Braves and the Cardinals. Let’s waste no further time and get right into it, shall we?. As noted in the headline, Ozzie Albies continues to bat leadoff for the Braves. Also, Jorge Soler is batting second for the second game in a row. My guess is that Brian Snitker feels like Soler is swinging a pretty hot bat at the moment (.247/.337/.562 and 141 wRC+ since July 1) so he may as well get him as many at-bats as possible. Joc Pederson returns to the lineup after serving as a pinch hitter for Sunday’s game. Kevan Smith is starting at catcher because of course Kevan Smith is starting at catcher.
MLBallfans.co

Braves starter Drew Smyly considered day-to-day

Braves left-hander Drew Smyly is considered day-to-day after exiting his start early Saturday due to left knee pain. Smyly left after four scoreless innings in the Braves’ 15-3 win. Smyly was further evaluated Sunday. He suffered no structural damage, manager Brian Snitker said. The team will see how he feels...
MLBTalking Chop

Dansby Swanson explodes to back up another strong start from Kyle Muller

The Braves have been stuck in constant oscillation between winning and losing every other game in the thirteen games since the all-star break, but after a loss last night, they entered Saturday hoping for that streak to continue for one more game. The game began with a deep fly ball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy