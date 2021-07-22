Braves' Stephen Vogt: Handed maintenance day
Vogt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies. Vogt will get a breather Thursday after he was behind the dish Wednesday against the Padres for the second game of a doubleheader, which was ultimately suspended due to inclement weather. Before the game was put on hold in the fifth inning, Vogt went hitless across two at-bats. Kevan Smith will catch for Charlie Morton in the series opener in Philadelphia.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0