AEW News: Peter Avalon on Unrestricted, Thunder Rosa Celebrates Birthday, Fyter Fest Night 2 Video Highlights
– Peter Avalon is the guest on today’s new episode of AEW Unrestricted. You can check out this week’s episode and a description below:. “Pretty” Peter Avalon is on today’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. Avalon discusses the creation of The Wingmen, his initial Librarian gimmick, the on-screen chemistry with Leva Bates and what led to the transition from the gimmick. Peter also talks about his beginnings in the business, breaking his arm during training, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood/Arizona, Nick Gage, his stripper gimmick with Ray Rosas at Bar Wrestling, his run In Impact and more.”411mania.com
