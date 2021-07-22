2021 Women of Influence: Navigating crisis is what Katie Dignan of Kairos Power does best

I’ve noticed an interesting shift in meetings we’ve had with key staff in Cabinet departments like Commerce and Transportation or with members of Congress. Before I get to that shift, you need to know that we have increased the frequency of the meetings with influencers intentionally. We have got to keep your needs and concerns top of their minds to bring important issues to the people who can make a difference for our industry. A perfect example is the complex issues relating to supply chain challenges. One thing in particular that has gotten the attention of everyone we’ve talked to has been the exorbitant price of containers. The numbers are staggering when you compare them to pre-COVID. Five, six, seven hundred percent increases, if not more.