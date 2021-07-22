2021 Women of Influence: Navigating crisis is what Katie Dignan of Kairos Power does best
As Kairos Power’s first chief of staff, Katie Dignan is responsible for supporting the CEO, which includes overseeing strategic business initiatives. Dignan, who has worked for Kairos Power since February 2020, moved to Albuquerque in January of this year. Before her time with Kairos Power, Dignan worked for the City of New Orleans from 2011-2018 as a senior advisor and federal funds agent, working with the mayor’s office on the Hurricane Katrina Recovery and Resiliency Program.www.bizjournals.com
