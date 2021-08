–The Bash at The Beach 1996 review I posted a few weeks seemed to do well and I am looking to get back to other classic PPVs. Drop any suggestions from the WWE/WCW Catalog. I have two friends that are pushing for me to do a Starrcade or Great American Bash from the 80s. That seems fun though I am also thinking of continuing along with 1996. I guess now it’s time to get to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!