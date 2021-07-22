Cancel
An Interview With Soap Alum Lee Grant

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward winning actress and soap alum Lee Grant will be making a special appearance in The Locher room for a live chat on Friday, July 23, at 3 p.m. ET!. Although best known for her work in films like Detective Story, Valley of the Dolls, In the Heat of the Night, Airport ’77, and Damian: Omen II, early in her career, Grant played Rose Peabody on daytime drama SEARCH FOR TOMORROW in 1953. She also appeared in the 1960s primetime soap PEYTON PLACE as Stella Chernak, a role which won her an Emmy Award in 1966. Grant also has an Academy Award for her role in 1976’s Shampoo.

