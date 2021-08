Things look differently today than they did one year ago. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the world halted, and with it, opportunities such as internships fell through for many college students, one of them being Alexander Laubscher ’22. A helping hand from Anne Landon, career advisor with the Center for Enhanced Academic Experiences (CEAE), as well as a local alumnus, enabled the corporate communication major and graphic design minor to secure the experience he needed to build his resume.