As we begin to consider out back-to-work and back-to-school setups, it helps to look to these Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals, especially for fans of Windows computing. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $150 off a 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with Touchscreen (it’s down to $750); meanwhile, you can save $230 on the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touchscreen (it’s only $799). These are amazing deals on Microsoft Surface products that you do not want to miss out on!