10 songs you need in your life this week

Charli XCX is one of the few pop artists who has waded into the peaks of commercial pop success and had a direct hand in nurturing the underground's rising talents. Whether she's dropping her own music or writing for someone else, she's always worth paying attention to — just last year, her quarantine project how i'm feeling now was one of our favorite albums of 2020. On Monday, Charli announced her return with "Good Ones, her first solo single of 2021, dropping on September 2. The reveal came with some incredible artwork, which you can see below. Also, it's apparently her birthday. Happy birthday, Charli!