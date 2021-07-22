Cancel
Energy Industry

Solar for nonprofits: financing fundamentals

Cover picture for the articleThe concepts of solar energy align well with the goals and ideology of most nonprofits: do right by the environment while saving money. But the lack of tax appetite in nonprofits makes capturing the benefits of solar tax incentives difficult. Thankfully, there are options for nonprofits to go solar, while still reaping in the benefits of the available tax incentives.

Petersburg, ILhot96.com

Solar Power

A-E-S Indiana has plans to acquire and construct a 250-megawatt-solar plant and. a 180-megawatt storage facility n Petersburg. Officials say it will be connected to AES Indiana’s existing Petersburg Generating Station and power the equivalent of 45,000 homes during peak hours. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will still need to...
Atlanta, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ossoff-backed bill aimed at promoting rooftop solar panels

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at making the installation of rooftop solar panels more affordable for American businesses and homeowners. The RAISE the Roof Act (Revamping Appropriate Incentives for Solar Energy) would expand solar tax credits to cover roof repairs and replacements necessary to...
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rocket Cos. Launches Rocket Cloud Force to Finance and Install Solar Panels

Rocket Cos., a large holding company in Detroit, today announced it is launching into the solar energy industry to make homes more energy efficient. There’s plenty of upside for growth as solar technology improves. Consider more than 2 million solar installations have been completed in the U.S., with panel installation reaching a record high in 2020, according to a joint study released earlier this year by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Rocket Adds Solar Panel Financing to Lending Stack

(NYSE: RKT) has announced the launch of solar panel financing along with installation for consumers. Rocket is best known for its digital mortgage process. Citing research that indicates solar energy installations are supposed to quadruple by 2030, Rocket sees an opportunity to provide a package to help facilitate this growing market that may end up being one in eight homes within a few years. The new solar offerings are expected to start in the testing phase in the fourth quarter with widespread availability in early 2022.
Energy Industrycfra.org

Renewable Energy and You: Community Benefits

Nebraska has great renewable energy potential. As this capability is capitalized upon, rural communities experience numerous benefits from wind, solar, storage, and electric transmission development, including tax generation that is invested back into local communities, new revenue generation in the form of direct land lease payments to farmers and ranchers, and job creation related to the development, construction, maintenance, and operation of the project.
Leadership, Innovation, Sustainability: Trina Solar Publishes Its 2019-2020 CSR Report

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has recently published its 2019-20 report on corporate social responsibility. The report, covering two years, is highly comprehensive, prepared in line with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2018 issued by the Global Sustainability Standards Board. It details the company's many practices and achievements in relation to CSR and sustainability, such as corporate governance, technology leadership, product innovation, green sustainable development, contributing to society and responding to COVID-19.
Terra-Gen Closes Financing For First Phase Of Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage Facility In California

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra-Gen, LLC, a leading independent renewable energy provider, has completed financing on the initial phase of its Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage facility in Kern County, CA, a project that will produce clean energy for more than 158,000 homes and displace more than 307,000 tons of CO2 annually. The Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage facility is composed of 346 MWac (megawatts, alternating current) of solar modules and 1,501 MWh (megawatt hours) of battery storage.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

TC Energy advances 1 GW pumped hydro energy storage project in Canada

Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. said it reached an agreement with the Canadian Department of National Defense that allows for the development of a 1,000 MW pumped hydro energy storage project on federal lands in Ontario. The Ontario Pumped Storage Project, proposed to be built on the Department of National Defense’s...
Schuylkill County, PAReading Eagle

Solar Innovations raises more than $5,500 for local nonprofits

Employees at Pine Grove-based Solar Innovations Architectural Glazing Systems donated more than $5,500 to be split among three organizations, during the 2021 second quarter Solar Cares campaign, the company announced. The campaign was created to dedicate extra time and effort into giving back to the surrounding communities. This quarter, equal...
Energy Industrysolarunitedneighbors.org

Gone solar

Every day, we help people all over the country go solar through our co-op program and our free “Go solar on your own” resources and services — not to mention our great Solar, Storage, and EV Charging FAQ. But what about if you already have solar, storage, or an EV charger? We’ve got you covered too!
Soltage Closes $130M Debt Facility Led By Silicon Valley Bank To Finance National Solar Portfolio

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soltage LLC , a leading independent renewable power producer, and Silicon Valley Bank, an innovative bank active in the renewable energy and technology sector, announced that it raised a $130M debt facility led by Silicon Valley Bank. The investment will finance a 110 MW national portfolio of projects across six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Maine, Illinois, Virginia and Maryland.
Arizona Statefrontdoorsmedia.com

Arizona Nonprofits Accept Cryptocurrency

COVID-19, an economic recession and a growing social justice movement have driven nonprofits to investigate new and innovative ways to build relationships and diversify revenue. The Opportunity Through Entrepreneurship Foundation (OTEF), a local organization that educates and invests in people and organizations that create hope, is innovating in that effort by accepting donations in cryptocurrency.
Energy IndustryRecorder

Solar panels

In response to Ellen Landauer’s My Turn, “Solar Panel Soliloquy,” finally a thorough explanation for our proper use of solar panels. It was a long column by necessity; there are many angles to cover. The wild planet, not just the hominids, owes Ellen a great “thanks!”. Yes, we need to...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Highfield Solar secures financing for two solar power plants in Ireland

Highfield Solar, a joint venture company of ib vogt, Highfield Energy and Aura Power, has reached financial close for two solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in Ireland. The company secured a debt facility for the €160m ($188m) project from three banks, namely Coöperatieve Rabobank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Norddeutsche Landesbank. Each bank has agreed to provide one-third of the senior debt.
Personal FinanceClinton Herald

Business & Finance

