Governor Evers, DHS Urge COVID-19 Vaccination Ahead of 2021-2022 School Year

antigotimes.com
 12 days ago

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourage anyone attending school in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This includes children ages 12 and up as well as anyone planning to attend in-person classes at a college or university.

Related
Allen County, OHwktn.com

Allen East Releases Back-to-School COVID Protocols for 2021-2022 School Year

Unfortunately, as we head into the 2021-2022 school year, COVID is still with us and creating concerns. All the below protocols will be followed as we open the school year, but could change with mandates ordered from the Governor, Ohio Department of Health and/or the Allen County Health Department. The key is everyone must be flexible again this year.
Tipton County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Tipton County releases COVID-19 guidance for school year ahead

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-south schools are gearing up for the upcoming school year and Tipton County released its latest guidance to combat COVID-19 in the classroom. The district says it is not requiring masks on campus but they are encouraged, as well as temperature checks. Tipton County school officials say parents can check their child’s temperature before going to school.
Los Angeles County, CAcbslocal.com

Kids, COVID and Schools: What To Expect For The 2021/2022 School Year

In this 'Town Hall' we discuss what kids and parents can expect for the upcoming school year, what is being done to ensure a safe return for students, the decision to get children vaccinated and much more. Our panelists were Dr. Bradley Ackerson, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Kaiser Permanente and Dr. Daniel Stepenosky, Superintendent of the Las Virgenes School District.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Hospital urges COVID-19 vaccinations

Geary Community Hospital officials are urging the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Director of Communications Ashley King stated that recent statistics showed the county had the lowest percentage for vaccination rates in the state and hospitalizations have also been up recently. Delta variant cases of COVID-19 are also being reported....
EducationPosted by
VTDigger

School districts should start the school year masked, state says

The state will recommend schools drop mask mandates for students and employees once 80% of eligible students in a given school have started vaccination. Kids under 12, who are still not eligible for vaccination, should keep masking, officials said, and so should unvaccinated staff and unvaccinated students above 12. Read the story on VTDigger here: School districts should start the school year masked, state says.
Educationallongeorgia.com

U.S. Department of Education Releases “Return to School Roadmap” for the 2021-2022 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) released the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning this fall and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. Over the course of the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the Roadmap will lay out actionable strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools, so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept. of Health and Maryland State Dept of Education announce Request for Applications to facilitate COVID-19 testing for 2021-2022 school year

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today announced aRequest For Applications(RFA) from MarylandK-12 public and non-public schoolsto receive funding to facilitate COVID-19screening testing programs for the 2021-2022 school year. The funding has been made available through the Centers for Disease Control...
Martinsburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

SCSD Outlines 2021-22 School Year COVID-19 Restrictions

The regular Board of Directors meeting for the Spring Cove School District was held Monday, July 19, at the administration office board room. This was the first live, in-person board meeting held in 16 months, bringing an end to all online Zoom meetings. The district’s Health and Safety Plan for...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Estacada News

Estacada schools share COVID-19 protocols for 2021 school year

Face masks will not be required, though they are encouraged for those who have not recieved the COVID-19 vaccineWhen school resumes in Estacada in September, classes will look different than they did the previous year. Unlike last school year, which started with students in distance learning, the 2021-22 school year will begin with students in classrooms five days a week. Social distancing will be maintained when possible, and face masks will be optional, district leaders said. Students, employees and visitors will not need to have received a COVID-19 vaccination to enter schools. The district released the final version of...
Aurora, COKDVR.com

Aurora Public Schools update COVID-19 guidance ahead of 2021-22 school year

AURORA, Colo. — The superintendent of Aurora Public Schools released new COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school year on Friday afternoon. The guidelines cover how the school will deal with vaccinated and unvaccinated students, face coverings, and several other topics that have become prominent during and after the pandemic.
Washington, DCdc.gov

Mayor Bowser Urges DC Students and Families to Get Vaccinated and Receive Required, Routine Immunizations Ahead of School Year 2021-22

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is reminding DC students and families that in order for students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of the 2021-22 School Year on August 30, they must get their first dose of the vaccine this week. The Mayor also reminded families to schedule well-child visits and ensure students are caught up on required immunizations. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is strongly recommended for all students 12 and older, but is not considered a required immunization.

