When you think of West Coast food, burgers aren't probably the first thing that comes to mind. Instead, you probably think about $10 smoothies, vegan quinoa bowls, and fancy avocado toast. But what if you could blend those two ideas together? That's just what's happening at The Habit Burger Grill. This Santa Barbara-based burger chain is known for its tasty burgers, scrumptious salads, and indulgent desserts that always keep you coming back for more.