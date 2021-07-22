Cancel
Olcott, NY

Olcott Beach deemed unsuitable to swimming

By Staff reports
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 12 days ago
A view of Olcott Beach in 2018.  JAMES NEISS

Olcott Beach is currently unsuitable for swimming, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

Recent surveillance sampling conducted on Wednesday has determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality. The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

The Niagara County Department of Health will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reopen the beach for swimming when conditions return to a safe level.

Additional information is posted on the Niagara County Department of Health website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report .

