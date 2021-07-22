Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Exclusive: Scammers shut down passport application booking system

By Freda Moon
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScammers lead to shut down of passport application system, creating crisis for desperate travelers. July 22, 2021Updated: July 22, 2021 5:45 p.m. On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Department of State shut down its online appointment system for passport applicants citing scammers who had been grabbing appointments in order to sell them to desperate would-be travelers for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars.

