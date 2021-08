Fans of the classic science fiction fantasy novel Dune have been itching for a new look at the movie since the first trailer dropped last year. Warner Bros. and Legendary are here to give fans what they want as they have released a nice, long trailer for the upcoming movie after premiering it at an event held across 25 different cities. Those who attended the event got to see more footage and featurette in an IMAX theater. Soundtrack nerds are likely going to enjoy this trailer as we get a hint about the soundtrack that Hans Zimmer has worked on, and it doesn't sound like anything we've seen before. This one could be special, and the real question is whether or not that is going to translate to ticket sales. We'll see in a couple of months. We also got a new IMAX poster which is a bit better than the character posters but still not great.