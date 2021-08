The son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden has a message for his art critics and detractors of a state secret over who buys his paintings and for how much. “F-ck ’em” the former crack addict said this week when asked how he felt about the criticism over his White House brokered art deal that conceals the identity of those who buy his art and his income made from the sales. The amateur artist is hoping to fetch millions on the open market for his rather bizarre collection of paintings.