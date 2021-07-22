Cancel
See the Trailer For Barack and Michelle Obama's Latest Netflix Series, Ada Twist, Scientist

By Alessia Santoro
A new STEM show for kids is coming to Netflix, and it's based off a bestselling children's book your family may already love: Ada Twist, Scientist. The series of the same name is executively produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, and features 8-year-old Ada, a curious budding scientist "who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything."

