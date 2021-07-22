Man caught by unique forensic technology pleads guilty to Ettrick Deli burglary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The burglar Chesterfield Police caught by using a unique forensic technology plead guilty to the crime in court on Thursday. Police apprehended Christopher Gaines after he broke into the Ettrick Deli back in April, his clothes were marked with a tool called SmartWater CSI during the break-in. The deli fell victim to a string of burglaries, with six break-ins over six months. Following the sixth incident, police were aware the building was protected by SmartWater CSI and were able to identify glowing evidence that Gaines could have entered the building.