Porch Life is Back! 5 Reasons Why Your Front Yard is the New Outdoor Living Room

For some reason, a headboard always seems to be the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to decorating a bedroom—despite the fact that it is often the centerpiece! But your bedroom is a personal space, and when you're still exploring design styles and decor aesthetics, it can be a little overwhelming to settle on that pièce de résistance right off the bat. The good news? When you buy a headboard separate from your bed frame, it becomes a relatively easy piece to switch out, and can also be a simple yet dramatic way to update your entire space. So whether you're moving into a new space (congrats!) or are in need of a bedroom refresh, start with one of these beautiful, and rather affordable, headboard ideas.