Porch Life is Back! 5 Reasons Why Your Front Yard is the New Outdoor Living Room
Vegetable gardens, outdoor living rooms, and a place to play—your front yard isn't just for curb appeal. It's found square footage and a social life, too. When my friends Matt and Staci Eddy bought a stunning home in Los Angeles' Angelino Heights, a historic neighborhood that's famous for its Victorian mansions, I couldn't wait to visit. I anticipated lovely evenings in their ornate living room, maybe sipping an old-fashioned, but instead—rain or shine, cold or hot—their functional front yard and porch was the only place to be. Neighbors would walk by and ask the Eddys if we all wanted to order a pizza or share a glass of wine. Kids ran up to play, dogs walked up for pets. Matt and Staci seemed to know everyone, and everyone seemed to know them.
