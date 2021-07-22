Humanity, Sustainability, and Inclusivity: Jennifer Norman Wants to Make It Happen in Beauty

Dr. Gio, a black-owned K-beauty brand made specifically for dark skin tones and people of color making K-beauty cosmetics more inclusive. The sense of touch is one of the five senses that humans have been endowed with. The presence of the skin, the largest organ of the body, completes this sense. Our skin allows us to perceive things in our surroundings and protect our vital internal components from external pollutants. It is highly reactive, and its health can point to other problems in the body. You’ve probably seen people with different skin tones. People all over the world have different skin colors because of the amount of melanin in their skin. Skin color does not matter; they all need care protection to stay that way.