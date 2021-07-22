Humanity, Sustainability, and Inclusivity: Jennifer Norman Wants to Make It Happen in Beauty
Too often, the best beauty stories go Untold, based solely on a person's skin color, gender expression, religion, disability, or socioeconomic status. Here, we're passing the mic to some of the most ambitious and talented voices in the industry so they can share, in their own words, the remarkable story of how they came to be — and how they're using beauty to change the world for the better. Up next: Jennifer Norman, a former beauty executive who founded the skin-care brand Humanist Beauty as well as the Human Beauty Movement, a purpose-driven company on a mission to support radical inclusion, wellness, and sustainability in the beauty industry.www.popsugar.com
