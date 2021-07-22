Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space remake won't have any loading screens or microtransactions

By Austin Wood
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The newly announced Dead Space remake won't have any loading screens thanks to its focus on new-gen consoles, and developer Motive has also specifically omitted microtransactions from the game. In an interview with IGN, senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola discussed Motive's plans for the remake. The...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Space#Microtransactions#Safe Space#Sports Illustrated#Ign#Motive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesKotaku

New Dead Space Remake Will Be Next-Gen Only

This is not a drill: Dead Space is no longer dead in space. EA’s famous sci-fi horror series is getting resurrected, kind of. The new game will indeed be a total remake of the first game, as recent rumors have suggested. EA announced the news at its EA Play showcase today. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Here’s the first trailer:
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

More information about the upcoming ‘Dead Space’ remake has been revealed.

More information about the upcoming ‘Dead Space’ remake has been revealed. Electronic Arts has finally revealed the long-awaited “Dead Space” remake, and fans are overjoyed. In a brand-new engine, the game will transport players back to the nightmare-infested USG Ishimura, with much of the original game’s best portions remaining exactly where they were in 2008.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Dead Space' Remake Will Cut The Worst Feature Of 'Dead Space 3'

EA Motive's newly-announced Dead Space reboot seems focused on righting past wrongs, starting with addressing one of the biggest flaws of Dead Space 3. Released way back in 2013 and developed by the now-defunct Visceral, Dead Space 3 was supposed to be a bold and shocking end to the survival horror trilogy. Instead, what we got was an uneven mess whose worst problems were exacerbated by the fact that some genius at EA decided a single-player horror would be better if it was stuffed full of microtransactions.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dead Space Remake will not host micro-shops, accessibility will be emphasized

Appearing in Dead Space 3 returning from the micro-shopping path The developers of the remake flatly refuse to include this type of shopping method in the new game. Speaking to MRT before the Dead Space announcement trailer was revealed, executive producer Phil Ducharme emphasized that the EA Motive team developing the remake has learned lessons from the old company’s past mistakes and that the remake will not be looking to rake in money from players.
FIFArealsport101.com

Will We See A Dead Space Remake at EA Play Live 2021?

EA Play Live is just around the corner and that comes with tonnes of expectations and even more rumours. Opting to skip E3, this is functionally EA's E3 show so we can expect something important and a general roster of the next year's games. We already saw what they have to offer from the FPS genre, indies, Fifa and Madden so this show should be about everything else.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

EA announces Dead Space remake via Frostbite Engine

If you dream of playing a canned animal moving through space at ten steps per minute, here’s the good news: Dead Space has the right to remake. EA is putting an end to the rumors and formalizing the game with a first trailer that … doesn’t necessarily reveal much. A...
Video GamesGamespot

Dead Space Remake Will Cut Some Elements That "Don't Work"

Following the announcement of the Dead Space remake during EA Play Live, EA has shared more details on the leadership team working on the game and more about what to expect. The developers also spoke about staying true to the vision of the original game, but also cutting some elements that needed to go.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Dead Space Remake Announced Via This Unsettling Teaser Trailer

Remember Your Worst Nightmare? No, Dismember Your Worst Nightmare. Sometimes, everything aligns just right and something we all thought was long dead comes jerking and shuddering back to a horrible, shambling mockery of life. What we are saying is, our Dead Space prayers have been granted, there’s a remake of the first Dead Space game coming, and we can’t wait to return to the USG Ishimura and relive the worst day of Isaac Clarke’s life.
Video GamesUbergizmo

The Dead Space Remake Is Now Official

Back in 2008, Dead Space was released. The game went on to receive a lot of praise and gained quite a loyal following, but it has since been replaced by other games throughout the years. That’s the natural cycle of things, but in case you missed out on the hype but feel that maybe the game looks a bit long in the tooth, you’re in luck.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

The survival horror classic Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake

Dead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.
Video Gamesgameworldobserver.com

Confirmed: EA Motive working on Dead Space remake

EA Motive is working on the remake of the original Dead Space, after all! This is coming from EA itself that broke the news during EA Play Live 2021. “Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship,” the press release says.
Video GamesSiliconera

Dead Space Remake Exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

EA Motive–the developer of Star Wars Squadrons, is working on a remake of Dead Space. The news came as part of Electronic Arts’ 2021 EA Play livestream event. EA didn’t announce a release window for the game, but did have a cinematic teaser trailer to show off. One notable point is that the Dead Space remake will be exclusive to “next-gen” consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. It will also appear on PCs.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Dead Space remake has original developer on board as a consultant

The Dead Space remake had input from a developer on the original series who has stated that EA has been “amazingly respectful” of the original. Dino Ignacio, who worked as a User Experience Director on the original trilogy, put out a tweet following the reveal of the Dead Space remake yesterday which discussed his involvement in the project: “Back in January, I was invited to help guide the developers remaking a game I worked on 13 years ago.”
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Dead Space Remake Confirmed, Will Be Current-Generation Exclusive

EA has revealed a new Dead Space Remake that will be out on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This was shown with a short trailer. The Dead Space franchise stopped after the failure of the third and final part of the trilogy. It was developed by Visceral Games, which was later shut down by EA. While the first two Dead Space games were a massive success for the company, the third one ended up being a critical and commercial failure that put a dent over its successor.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

The Dead Space remake shows us how short our memories are

EA Play Live dropped a quick teaser trailer but for us, the Dead Space remake shows us how short our memories are. Whaaat? You aren’t keen. Well, hear us out. For this author, Dead Space is one of the seminal horror games ever produced. If you remove it from the wacky lore (which was painfully stretched into anime movies and comic books), this game truly recreated the atmosphere of sci fi horror classics like Alien and Event Horizon. For those not in the know – or heaven forbid, too young, Dead Space follows lone engineer Isaac Clarke as he explores a derelict starship the Ishimura, searching for his partner Nicole. The only issue is that it is crawling with horrific alien creatures – creatures that emerge from the flesh of the starships ill-fated crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy