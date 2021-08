Yesterday, the U.S. Presidents Working Group (PWG) on Financial Markets met to discuss stablecoins with an expectation of a recommendation in the coming months. The meeting was convened by the Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. According to a readout distributed by Treasury, during the meeting, participants discussed the rapid growth of stablecoins, potential uses of stablecoins as a means of payment, and potential risks to end-users, the financial system, and national security. Yellen was said to have underscored the need to act quickly to ensure there is an appropriate U.S. regulatory framework in place.