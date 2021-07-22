Cancel
Salt Lake County, UT

The INN Between helps adults experiencing homelessness obtain health and end-of-life care

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Adams was one of the INN’S first residents and the featured resident in KUED’s documentary, “Homeless at the End.” (Photo courtesy of The INN Between) The INN Between, tucked in an inconspicuous corner in Sugar House, helps adults experiencing homelessness to obtain professional hospice care. In addition to hospice care, The INN provides housing, three meals a day, enriching activities and more. It is also a place the homeless can go to prepare for surgery and recover from serious illness or injury.

