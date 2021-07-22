Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

All the Hollywood movies and TV shows filming in Massachusetts in 2021

By Kevin Slane
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 12 days ago

From a star-studded Netflix comedy to a George Clooney/Ben Affleck drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuDbr_0b4yN50600
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lawrence have both filmed movies in Massachusetts in 2021. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Despite more than a full year of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, the cameras have still been rolling in the Massachusetts film industry.

Probably the biggest title of the year — Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” — wrapped filming in February. But this summer has proven to be busier than anytime in the state’s history, with close to a dozen Hollywood movies or TV shows filming scenes here. The star power hasn’t diminished, either, with the likes of Halle Berry, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Octavia Spencer, and others making Boston their temporary summer home while working on projects.

It’s a trend that industry members hope will continue thanks to a recent legislative victory on Beacon Hill, when Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law that made the state’s film tax credit program permanent. Local industry professionals have long said that Hollywood studios have been cautious about bringing long-term work like multi-season TV shows to Massachusetts due to the film credit previously being set to expire in 2022.

Angela Peri, the founder of casting agency Boston Casting, echoed that message to Bloomberg Radio, saying that she expected Hollywood to flock to Boston like it previously did to Toronto, another East Coast filming hub.

“We’ve got nine projects shooting here right now, and anything else that was coming in, Hollywood was a little hesitant because they wanted to see how it was going to go,” Peri said. “Because if the tax incentives went away, they don’t want to be here on the ground and […] have to readjust.

“So now that it’s solid? Oh, you better believe they’re going to be looking at Boston in a big way,” Peri continued. “We’re gonna become like Toronto. I’m telling you, there’s going to be work for everybody. People should go back to college and learn how to become a crew member.”

Here are all of the major movies and TV shows filming in Massachusetts in 2021. Stay tuned for even more productions coming to the Bay State later this year, which we’ll be sure to share once the cameras start rolling.

‘About Fate’

Emma Roberts (“We’re the Millers”) has been in the Boston area on and off since earlier this spring when she began production on “About Fate,” a romantic comedy about two people struggling to find true love trapped together by stormy weather on New Year’s Eve.

Filming began in early June, with Roberts shooting several days’ worth of scenes in an apartment complex in Watertown, and later filming in Boston and Norwood, according to a source familiar with production.

‘American Horror Story’

After numerous delays, the FX anthology horror series “American Horror Story” kicked off production March 1 in Provincetown. Filming under the code name “Pilgrim,” season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s show filmed all over Provincetown, with specific locations including Pilgrim Monument, Winthrop Street Cemetery, Mews Restaurant, and Racing Beach.

Stars like Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”), Adina Porter (“True Blood”), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (“It Chapter Two”), and Lenox native Finn Wittrock (“Unbroken”) were spotted around town during filming, which wrapped March 12.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Wakanda Forever? How about Woo-kanda Forever?

Already a major hub for Hollywood productions during the last few years, the city of Worcester has scored another filmmaking coup: Production for the “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is set to take place in the city next month, a source familiar with the production told Boston.com.

According to MassLive, “Black Panther” crews first visited Worcester in June to do some scouting for a chase scene that will be filmed at a still-unknown location in the city in late August.

The “Black Panther” sequel is only expected to be in town briefly, with primary production on the movie taking place at Marvel’s production hub in Atlanta.

Edgar Luna, who oversees all film productions for the city of Worcester, told Spectrum News that he could not divulge the name of the film, but gave contextual clues that left “Black Panther” as the only possible answer to the mystery project in question.

“We are lucky to have a major Disney production filming here in the next couple of months. It was a movie that was extremely successful in 2018. We are pleased they have selected us,” Luna said. “The previous movie was filmed in Georgia and Korea. Now they’re coming here.”

‘Confess, Fletch’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GloY0_0b4yN50600
Actor Jon Hamm stopped to meet people’s dogs while on set filming his new movie, “Confess, Fletch.” – Katrina Kagan

Jon Hamm is best known for his dramatic role as ad man Don Draper on “Mad Men,” but the veteran actor has done significant work as a comic actor, too. It’s a side he’ll show off in the upcoming “Confess, Fletch,” a film based on a series of 1970s mystery novels that led to the Chevy Chase movies “Fletch” (1985) and “Fletch Lives” (1989).

Hamm was first spotted in Cohasset in early June during pre-production, ahead of filming that took place in July at the palatial Roy Estate. Director Greg Mottola (“Superbad”) kicked off production in late June, with several days of filming taking place in Boston’s South End, along with Worcester and Cohasset.

The film follows Hamm’s Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher, an investigative journalist and master of disguise, as he arrives in Boston and discovers that he’s become the prime suspect in a murder case. Along with Hamm and longtime “Mad Men” co-star (and Boston native) John Slattery, “Confess, Fletch” will feature Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”), Annie Mumolo (“Bridesmaids”), Roy Wood Jr. (“The Daily Show”), and Marcia Gay Harden (“Mystic River”).

‘Dexter’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lspev_0b4yN50600
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in “Dexter.” – Robert Sebree/SHOWTIME

Showtime’s revival of its award-winning drama “Dexter” began filming in Massachusetts in late January, and will continue until late July, according to a source familiar with the production.

Michael C. Hall is reprising the titular role of Dexter Morgan, who for eight seasons worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Police Department while living a double life as a vigilante serial killer. Joining Hall for the 10-episode limited series are Clancy Brown (“The Shawshank Redemption”), Julia Jones (“The Mandalorian”), Alano Miller (“Sylvie’s Love”), Johnny Sequoyah (“Believe”), and Jack Alcott (“The Good Lord Bird”).

The show will take place in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake, and primary production has taken place west of I-495. Cities and towns such as Devens, Gardner, Lancaster, Sterling, West Boylston, and Worcester have been used for filming, with New England Studios in Devens serving as a hub for the show, according to two sources familiar with the production.

‘Don’t Look Up’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXLpq_0b4yN50600
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence walk along the train platform next to an Acela train at South Station as a scene for the movie “Don’t Look Up.”

The biggest film production of the year was undoubtedly “Don’t Look Up,” the Netflix doomsday comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Titanic”) and about 20 other A-list actors who filmed all around Massachusetts from November 2020 through February 2021.

Directed by Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), the film stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as astronomers who discover a comet that will soon destroy the planet. As they embark on a media tour to inform the world of its impending demise, they are met with ignorance, indifference, and resistance from politicians and the public.

Some of the most noteworthy moments in the production took place in Boston, including: DiCaprio and Lawrence filming in front of dozens of fans at South Station; Jonah Hill (“Superbad”) and Matthew Perry (“Friends”) being booed and pelted with objects while filming a rally scene in front of the Museum of Fine Arts; filmmakers transforming the Financial District into New York City for scenes with DiCaprio, Lawrence, and Tomer Sisley (“We’re the Millers”); a flame-filled riot scene with DiCaprio, Lawrence, and Rob Morgan (“Mudbound”) filmed downtown at Howl at the Moon; and scenes with DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett (“Carol”), and Tyler Perry (“Gone Girl”) filmed at the Fairmont Copley in the Back Bay, including ones featuring a paparazzi mob and a fist fight.

In addition to the aforementioned towns, “Don’t Look Up” also filmed in Brockton, Canton, Chicopee, Fall River, Framingham, North Attleborough, Norton, Salisbury, Westborough, Weymouth, and Worcester.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a Whitney Houston biopic starring Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) as the late singer, is set to begin production in the Boston area in early August. The movie will film in Boston, Quincy, and surrounding towns until sometime in November, according to a source familiar with the production.

Ahead of the start of production, Boston Casting founder Angela Peri said that her company would be casting 4,000 extras for the movie. A series of casting notices were posted to the company’s website.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” will be directed by Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) and released by Sony Pictures. Along with Ackie as Houston, the film will feature Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”) as Houston’s longtime assistant/creative director Robyn Crawford.

‘Julia’

HBO Max is stepping back in time to film “Julia,” a series about the life of the late culinary icon and longtime Cambridge resident Julia Child.

After shooting a pilot episode in the Boston area in 2020, production on an eight-episode first season began in May, and is expected to run through at least September, according to a source familiar with the production. For the pilot episode, crews filmed in Boston, Cambridge, Dedham, Framingham, Lexington, Lynn, Malden, Waltham, Woburn, and Worcester, and are expected to visit even more towns before the show wraps up production in the fall.

“Julia” stars Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley”) as Child and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as her husband, Paul. The cast will be rounded out by Brittany Bradford (“Bernhardt/Hamlet”), Fran Kranz (“Homecoming”), Fiona Glascott (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary”), Isabella Rossellini (“Silent Retreat”), and Jefferson Mays (“I Am the Night”).

‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’

AMC Networks is hitting back at stereotypical gender roles in sitcoms with “Kevin Can Go F*** Himself,” a new series produced by sitcom veteran Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and starring Emmy-winning actress Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”). In the show, which debuted in June on AMC+, Murphy plays a put-upon sitcom wife whose buffoonish husband finally pushes her to a breaking point.

Created by Craig DiGregorio (“Shrill”), the series began filming in Massachusetts in September 2020, and returned to the state in 2021 to finish up its eight hour-long episodes. The show shot scenes in Avon, Brockton, Hingham, Milton, Randolph, and Worcester.

‘The Mothership’

Netflix can’t get enough of Boston. Starting in June, the streaming giant began filming “The Mothership,” a sci-fi drama movie starring Halle Berry, in the Boston area.

“The Mothership,” which is expected to wrap up production in August, has filmed in Boston, Dover, Natick, and Plainville, among other towns.

According to a plot synopsis released by Netflix, the film centers around Sara Morse (Berry), a woman whose husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When Sara discovers a strange extraterrestrial object underneath their home, she and her kids embark on an adventure to discover the truth about her missing husband and life beyond Earth.

‘Ray Donovan’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ybeox_0b4yN50600
Liev Schreiber poses with a fan in Boston during filming for the “Ray Donovan” movie. – Michael Spicher/Twitter

Liev Schreiber (“Spotlight”) and Jon Voight (“Midnight Cowboy”) were spotted in Boston in July as they filmed scenes for Showtime’s upcoming “Ray Donovan” movie, filming scenes outside South Station and in South Boston for the film sequel to the long-running Showtime series.

The duo’s time in Boston was short: “Ray Donovan” only spent a few days in Boston before returning to its primary production location in New York, according to a source familiar with the production.

In the film, Schreiber will reprise his role as Ray Donovan, a professional “fixer” who arranges illicit activities for his high-profile clients, while Voight returns as his menacing father, Mickey Donovan.

‘Spirited’

It’s Christmas in July in the Boston area, thanks to Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer’s new movie for Apple TV+.

Reynolds and Ferrell kicked off filming in July for “Spirited,” a movie musical reimagining of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”

“Spirited” will star Reynolds as an Ebenezer Scrooge-like figure, while Ferrell will play a character akin to the Ghost of Christmas Present and Spencer will play a “good-natured co-worker” of Reynolds, a la Bob Cratchit.

Directed by Sean Anders (“Instant Family”), the Apple TV+ project is expected to film in the Boston area through late October, with scenes already being shot in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood as well as several days of filming in Worcester.

‘The Tender Bar’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAA3i_0b4yN50600
Filming for “The Tender Bar” took place on Brattle Street in Cambridge in early March. – Kevin Slane/Boston.com

Ben Affleck made his return to Boston earlier this year to film “The Tender Bar,” a coming-of-age drama directed by George Clooney based on the memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer. Production began in late February and wrapped in late April, with film crews visiting Boston, Beverly, Cambridge, Ipswich, Lowell, Watertown, and other nearby towns.

“The Tender Bar” tells the story of Moehringer’s childhood living on Long Island without a father, a New York disc jockey who disappeared before J.R. could speak. Seeking a replacement father figure, Moehringer begins spending time at a bar owned by his uncle, where the regulars welcome him as one of their own. Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”) will play J.R., with Affleck as his wisecracking uncle Charlie, Lily Rabe (“Vice”) as J.R.’s mother, and Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”) as his grandfather.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Waltham, MA
City
Cohasset, MA
City
Hingham, MA
City
Woburn, MA
City
Malden, MA
City
Dedham, MA
City
Watertown, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Devens, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Provincetown, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Plainville, MA
City
Brockton, MA
City
Natick, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
City
Framingham, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Movies#Hollywood Studios#Octavia Spencer#Boston Casting#Bloomberg Radio#American Horror Story#Fx#Pilgrim Monument#Racing Beach#Lenox#Boston Com#Marvel#Spectrum News#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Andrea Campbell: The Boston.com interview

The District 4 city councilor and candidate for mayor on reforming police, building better schools, and standing out in a competitive race. Andrea Campbell knows the tale of two Bostons quite well: She’s lived it. Since she first ran to serve District 4 on the City Council in 2015 —...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Michelle Wu: The Boston.com interview

The candidate for mayor on the need for rent control, the intersection of public safety and public health, and how to make the MBTA fare free. In the last two city councilor at-large elections, Michelle Wu logged more votes than any other candidate. Voters know Wu: A poll last month...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Where to find excellent frozen yogurt in and around Boston

Try swirls of tart yogurt and toppings at shops like Truly's, FroyoWorld, and Yogurt Beach. Once a trendy alternative to ice cream, frozen yogurt no longer claims the cool kid status it held following its inception in the 80s. But just because Pinkberry and TCBY have retreated from the Bay State doesn’t mean that there aren’t great frozen yogurt options to be found around Boston. In fact, our readers have quite a few favorite places.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

A running list of Boston-area restaurants and bars requiring proof of vaccination

"I hope proof of full vaccination will become more widespread in Boston and in other cities, especially as COVID variants and international travel are rising." In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the United States, the CDC is once again recommending that masks should be used indoors in certain areas of the country, even among those who have already been vaccinated. While Gov. Baker has yet to issue any new mask mandates, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health updated its face covering advisory on Friday, stating that vaccinated residents who have a weakened immune system, are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying condition, or who live with someone that is at high risk or is unvaccinated should wear a mask when indoors outside their home when social distancing is not possible.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

In Massachusetts, younger adults are getting COVID-19

BOSTON (AP) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts are skewing toward younger adults, according to data released by the state. The age group with the largest number of newly confirmed cases during the past two weeks were those aged 20-29 who had more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s when ‘Open Newbury Street’ is happening this summer

"It lends a really fun atmosphere for the whole street." Grab some sunscreen, hop on the T, and get shopping. For three Sundays in August, Boston’s famous Newbury Street will become a pedestrian-only walkway, with businesses encouraged to utilize the street space for creative opportunities. For Open Newbury Street, the street will close to vehicles between Berkeley Street and Massachusetts Avenue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 15, 22, and 29.

Comments / 0

Community Policy