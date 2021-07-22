SCAD steals the show, named one of 2021's best film schools in U.S. and Canada by MovieMaker
The cameras never stop rolling when it comes to the achievements of the Savannah College of Art and Design. MovieMaker magazine named SCAD on its 2021 list of the Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada Wednesday for its outstanding production training. It’s no surprise for a school that prioritizes preparing students for careers in an extensive amount of creative professions and wows every year with an esteemed film festival.www.savannahnow.com
