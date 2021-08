It was easy to be rude while hiding out in our homes. Now that we're back together, it's time to behave like adults.I am beginning to think now that as we are finishing the pandemic, we need finishing school. We were locked up alone too long, slopping around in jammy pants, scratching without regard to audience and tossing tissues on the floor. We have lost our public manners. My friend, who has returned to hiking, reports that trails are littered with feces and toilet paper. Good grief people, the first thing any self-respecting Oregonian learns is how to poop properly...