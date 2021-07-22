Plan and share the daring heists with 'Heist Simulator,' coming soon to PC and Xbox
Heist Simulator is a simulation/puzzle game where you get to create your own heists. It will be coming soon to PC, Stadia, and consoles at an unspecific date at this time. Ever wanted to re-enact your favorite heist movies? Look no further than Heist Simulator. This is a simulation puzzle game published by No More Robots and developed by RogueCode and SkyBagel. In this game, you get to create extravagant locales filled with England's most valuable treasures and artifacts and install all sorts of defense systems and guards to protect them from thieves.www.windowscentral.com
