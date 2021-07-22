Plan and share the daring heists with 'Heist Simulator,' coming soon to PC and Xbox

Microsoft Flight Simulator was a runaway hit when it launched on PC in 2020, drawing many people into the flight sim genre for the first time and receiving widespread acclaim from critics (it received a 9/10 in GameSpot's own Microsoft Flight Simulator review). Now, Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally making its way to Xbox Series X|S on July 27, and it's getting major performance updates on the PC side the same day. With all of that news, there's sure to be plenty of people jumping into the game on Xbox for the first time or returning to it on PC, and some of those people may be looking to upgrade their experience with a flight stick. Though there are plenty of flight stick options out there from brands like Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Hori, the options for Xbox Series X are still somewhat slim, but we've rounded up the best flight sticks (and other peripherals) that will make your Microsoft Flight Simulator experience better whether you choose to hop in on Xbox or PC.