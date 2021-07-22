Cancel
Missed Connection – “Blue seeking blue”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was on the patio of Conte’s Bike Shop (Q Street) on Monday evening using their bike pump when I coughed a little, before reflexively apologizing to the beautiful girl who was nearby (clear glasses, cornflower blue skirt, light blonde hair). We talked (briefly) about how we’re both vaccinated, so maybe everything is okay now (or maybe it’s not). I think there was a spark, but then again, I haven’t spoken to a stranger in like a year, so….

