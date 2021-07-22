LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in earnings while still playing
Fresh off 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' opening to $31 million at the box office, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' pockets just got a lot deeper, as the four-time champion was just announced as the first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in career earnings while still playing, per Sportico. That's no small feat, and it's a testament to the diversity in projects and endorsements James has his hands in off the court.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 40