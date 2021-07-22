Cancel
LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in earnings while still playing

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' opening to $31 million at the box office, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' pockets just got a lot deeper, as the four-time champion was just announced as the first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in career earnings while still playing, per Sportico. That's no small feat, and it's a testament to the diversity in projects and endorsements James has his hands in off the court.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBABleacher Report

Report: Lakers' LeBron James in Talks to Sell Equity Valuing SpringHill Co. at $750M

LeBron James' SpringHill Co. is reportedly in talks with companies to sell a stake that would give the production company a $750 million valuation. Todd Spangler of Variety reported the company has talked to "a range of investors" about buying a stake. Nike, streaming service providers and tech companies are among the potential bidders.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Alex Caruso News

The “Carushow” has come to an end. Alex Caruso is leaving Los Angeles for the Eastern Conference. The free-agent guard signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll reunite with former Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball, who inked a massive four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls just moments after free agency began on Monday.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
goodhousekeeping.com

Is LeBron James's Real Wife in 'Space Jam' 2? Here's the Fascinating Real Story

In the original 1996 Space Jam, NBA legend Michael Jordan plays himself. Continuing this tradition, in Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James also plays himself. In both films, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes all play themselves (naturally). Knowing all of that, it makes sense that so many want to know if LeBron's real wife and kids make an appearance in the new film as well.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Most Athletic Starting Lineup In NBA History: LeBron James And Michael Jordan Lead The Dunk Squad

They have been much debate about all-time rankings and lists. We have seen analysts debate for years which player is the greatest of all-time in NBA history. What we can agree on is that the league has seen some of the most athletic players play in their league. Today’s talk is the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo and the athleticism he displayed in the NBA Finals on route to winning a Finals MVP.

