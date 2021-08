Nothing screams cozy sweater weather like enjoying some of this delicious edible pumpkin cookie dough. There is absolutely no reason not to indulge in this eggless cookie batter recipe because it’s made in under 15 minutes with heat treated flour. When September rolls around, I’m always on the hunt for all things pumpkin so I was delighted to add this edible cookie dough recipe to my list. If you loved this recipe for pumpkin chocolate chip cookie dough, you will definitely enjoy this Edible Sugar Cookie Dough as well. And if edible dough is not your thing, then try baking some of these Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cookies for a cozy night in.